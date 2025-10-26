How Lewis Hamilton rescued driver after awkward podium problem

Former racing driver, turned F1 Academy chief, Susie Wolff recounted her junior racing career with seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton.

Wolff used to race in the Formula Renault UK series alongside Hamilton during their junior careers, with the champion winning the series in 2003.

It was during this season that Wolff and Hamilton would share the podium at Snetterton, with the pair finishing third and first respectively.

Speaking on the Fast and Curious podcast, Wolff revealed that Hamilton saved her from an awkward moment with the champagne.

“You know, Lewis was used to winning by that point, that he was popping champagne nearly every second weekend,” Wolff said.

“I wasn’t on the podium quite so much so when I made it onto the podium at Snetterton, I couldn’t get the champagne open. He had to take it from me and help me open it!”

“We often reminisce of those days. Obviously he went on to become one of the all time greats and I think, quite clear because he was outstanding through karting and to junior formulas but we speak fondly of those days. Obviously, look back and feel great for the journey that we had.”

Susie Wolff and Lewis Hamilton’s friendship

Hamilton and Wolff’s careers would remain intertwined over the years, with the former racing driver going on to marry the champion’s boss at Mercedes, Toto Wolff.

Recently, the Mercedes team principal revealed that Hamilton was part of a dinner party at the Wolff’s Oxford home, which also included F1 stars Brad Pitt, Joseph Kosinski and Jerry Bruckheimer.

Hamilton has also supported the F1 Academy, the all-female racing category that Susie Wolff is director of, and attended podium celebrations at various races the series has contested alongside the F1 calendar.

The 40-year-old also backed Wolff in 2023 after the FIA investigated the F1 Academy boss for a conflict of interest, between her role in the series and Toto Wolff’s position as Mercedes team principal.

On his support for her at this time, Wolff said during an appearance on the High Performance Podcast: “Lewis [Hamilton] is always someone that has been willing to use his voice for good and has always been someone that's seen the wider picture of how his influence can have a positive impact.

“Sometimes it's easy to take the trodden path that everyone else does, but he has absolutely forged his own path and he's had such a big impact in the sport."

"It was no surprise for me that he was one to stand up and speak because he is always the one that stands up to speak when there's something to be said or when something hasn't been said but needs to be said. And I don't think he sometimes gets enough credit for that."

"He's turned that walk into the paddock into a catwalk. He's played a part in making Formula 1 culturally relevant outside of just motorsport and sport. And I do think he's someone that has a very powerful voice and uses it for good and others should take some inspiration from that."

