Classy Lewis Hamilton gesture helped female racing star celebrate on podium with him
Classy Lewis Hamilton gesture helped female racing star celebrate on podium with him
F1 Academy managing director Susie Wolff has revealed a time that she shared a podium with seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton.
Wolff forged a successful racing career in Formula Renault, British Formula 3 and the Deutsche Tourenwagen Masters before she was given an opportunity in F1 in 2012.
Wolff became test and reserve driver with Williams, and that resulted in an FP1 appearance at the 2014 British Grand Prix, with Wolff still being the last female racer to take part in an F1 race weekend.
Now, Wolff is the managing director of F1 Academy, the all-female racing series that seeks to give more opportunities in single-seater racing for female drivers, with the hope of one day yielding a female F1 world champion.
In an interview with The Sunday Times, Wolff has revealed a classy gesture from seven-time F1 champion Hamilton, who used to race in the Formula Renault UK series alongside Wolff.
Hamilton won that particular series in 2003 as an 18-year-old, and Wolff revealed that in one particular race, Hamilton helped to open the champagne bottle for her so that they could celebrate together on the podium.
It was a race at Snetterton Circuit in Norfolk, and Hamilton had won the race while a 20-year-old Wolff had finished third.
Susie Wolff's F1 legacy
In 2014, Wolff made history by becoming the first woman in over 22 years to participate in an F1 race weekend, taking part in practice sessions for Williams at the British Grand Prix.
While an engine issue ended her participation in that British GP weekend after just one lap, she later went on to drive in a free practice session at the German GP, finishing 15th and only 0.227 seconds behind team-mate Felipe Massa.
In 2015, she participated in two more grand prix weekends, including another practice session at Silverstone, where she secured a respectable 13th place.
By the end of the year, Wolff had announced her retirement from racing, but remained deeply committed to the sport. After retiring in 2015, Susie Wolff became a strong advocate for diversity and inclusion in the sport.
In 2016, she founded 'Dare to Be Different', an organisation that aims to inspire and empower the next generation of female talent and bring more women into motorsport.
READ MORE: F1 world champions: Full list from Farina to four-time King Verstappen
READ MORE: F1 drivers age: How old are Lewis Hamilton, Verstappen, Norris and co?
F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton delivers painful statement as team confirm ban
Related
Latest News
Mercedes mechanic caught watching football during Russell's Singapore GP win
- 1 hour ago
Classy Lewis Hamilton gesture helped female racing star celebrate on podium with him
- 2 hours ago
Cadillac F1 supremo announces plans to sign 'wantaway' Leclerc from Ferrari
- 3 hours ago
Susie Wolff reveals 'terrifying' 2am phone call from 'powerful F1 figure'
- Yesterday 20:28
Max Verstappen flirtation 'causes Mercedes SPLIT'
- Yesterday 19:42
Charles Leclerc's management fires warning shot at Ferrari
- Yesterday 18:56
Most read
Lewis Hamilton absence confirmed at Singapore GP as Ferrari team-mate steps up
- 1 october
F1 News Today: Max Verstappen absences confirmed as Red Bull bosses hold crisis meeting
- 2 october
Zak Brown announces $4.1billion McLaren sale
- 29 september
Yuki Tsunoda drive announced as Red Bull F1 partnership comes to an end
- 27 september
George Russell FIA penalty decision reached at Singapore GP
- 5 october
F1 News Today: Historic Hamilton disqualification looms over Ferrari star as FIA verdict divides drivers
- 9 october