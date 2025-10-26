close global

﻿
Hamilton and Leclerc in Ferrari kit with sad expressions in front of a Mexican flag-themed F1 background

Lewis Hamilton has ONE race left to help prevent Ferrari humiliation

Sheona Mountford
The Mexico City Grand Prix is a crucial weekend for Ferrari, in which F1 champion Lewis Hamilton can prevent the team from further humiliation in 2025.

Last time out at the US GP, Hamilton broke Didier Pironi’s 43-year-old record as the longest a Ferrari driver has gone without his first podium, when the champion reached 19 races without a result better than fourth.

As F1 heads to Mexico, Ferrari are in with a chance of reaching another humiliating milestone, although this is dependent on both Hamilton and Charles Leclerc’s performances.

If Ferrari do not win the 2025 Mexican GP, it will mark a whole year since they last won an F1 race, with former driver Carlos Sainz the last driver to win in scarlet.

Hamilton himself has not enjoyed a race victory since July, 2024, while Leclerc has also entered a year-long drought and his last win took place at COTA in 2024.

When was Ferrari’s longest winless streak?

Even if Ferrari fail to win in Mexico, the team have endured longer win droughts in their recent F1 history, suffering a 45-race-winless streak from the 2019 Singapore GP (won by Sebastian Vettel) until Leclerc’s victory at the 2022 Bahrain GP.

Ferrari nearly went four years without a race win after Alain Prost’s victory at the 1990 Spanish GP, with the team only rescued by Gerhard Berger's victory in 1994 at Hockenheim.

This 59-race-winless streak remains Ferrari’s most barren spell in F1, with their current winless streak spanning 23-races.

Statistics will mean nothing to Hamilton, Leclerc and team principal Fred Vasseur however, who will be entirely focused on the incremental gains that can salvage their 2025 season in the remaining five rounds.

Last time out at COTA, Leclerc returned to the podium after the team executed an impressive tyre strategy, donning the soft tyres which allowed him to get ahead of Lando Norris on lap one.

Hamilton meanwhile, missed out on his first podium with Ferrari, but will be hoping that he can end his miserable record before it spirals to 20 races in Mexico City.

