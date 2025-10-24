Lewis Hamilton leaves F1 rivals trailing in double Ferrari success
Lewis Hamilton leaves F1 rivals trailing in double Ferrari success
Lewis Hamilton has been named the most marketable athlete across all sports for the second successive year.
The seven-time F1 champion made his move to Ferrari back in January, and the first picture of him at Maranello alone gained almost six million likes.
Hamilton's first year has not gone to plan on-track, but away from the track, the partnership between the most successful driver in F1 history and the most successful and iconic team of all time has really captured the imagination of fans.
And that has helped Hamilton to retain his title as SportsPro's most marketable athlete. The brand release a list of 50 athletes each year, with American gymnast Simone Biles second on the list, and rugby star Ilona Maher third.
In a double success for Ferrari, Hamilton's team-mate Charles Leclerc appears in 25th on the overall list as F1's second most marketable athlete, while Lando Norris (41st) is the only other representative from F1.
While Ferrari will no doubt be reaping the financial rewards of having F1's two most marketable athletes in their two seats, the Maranello-based team have taken a step backwards in performance in 2025, and are further away from winning a first championship title since 2008 than they were in 2024.
Ferrari's 2025 struggles
Having added a seven-time world champion to their ranks after finishing within just 11 points of constructors' champions McLaren in 2024, Ferrari would have been hoping to challenge for at least one championship this year.
However, they haven't secured a single grand prix win across the season, while Hamilton hasn't even achieved a grand prix podium with his new team as of yet.
At the United States Grand Prix, Hamilton broke an unwanted record of being the first Ferrari driver to not have scored a grand prix podium after their first 19 race finishes as a driver for the Maranello-based outfit.
He's sat down in sixth in the drivers' championship with five race weekends remaining, while Leclerc isn't fairing too much better in fifth.
READ MORE: F1 world champions: Full list from Farina to four-time King Verstappen
F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen ‘targeted’ in FIA data hack as Red Bull decide on Dunne deal
Related
Latest News
Lando Norris given reason for Mexican Grand Prix BOOING
- 29 minutes ago
F1 News Today: Red Bull point out McLaren mistake as Lando Norris BOOED at Mexican GP
- 1 hour ago
Red Bull chief Helmut Marko insists McLaren are making a Toto Wolff mistake
- 2 hours ago
Sky Sports F1 needs an urgent shake-up and one driver could fix it
- 3 hours ago
F1 Penalty Points 2025: Title rivals see points drop off licence
- Today 13:00
FIA explain controversial safety car that robbed Max Verstappen at the Mexican GP
- Today 12:44
Most read
FIA announce F1 race winner handed LATE penalty after US Grand Prix
- 20 october
F1 News Today: Late FIA penalty announced as McLaren disqualification decision made
- 21 october
Piastri and Norris lose out after McLaren disqualification decision at US GP
- 20 october
Max Verstappen out for redemption after double Mexican GP penalty
- 25 october
Red Bull star announces exit as 2026 destination confirmed
- 11 october
Red Bull confirm driver exit as F1 hope gets new seat for 2026
- 23 october