Lewis Hamilton leaves F1 rivals trailing in double Ferrari success

Lewis Hamilton has been named the most marketable athlete across all sports for the second successive year.

The seven-time F1 champion made his move to Ferrari back in January, and the first picture of him at Maranello alone gained almost six million likes.

Hamilton's first year has not gone to plan on-track, but away from the track, the partnership between the most successful driver in F1 history and the most successful and iconic team of all time has really captured the imagination of fans.

And that has helped Hamilton to retain his title as SportsPro's most marketable athlete. The brand release a list of 50 athletes each year, with American gymnast Simone Biles second on the list, and rugby star Ilona Maher third.

In a double success for Ferrari, Hamilton's team-mate Charles Leclerc appears in 25th on the overall list as F1's second most marketable athlete, while Lando Norris (41st) is the only other representative from F1.

While Ferrari will no doubt be reaping the financial rewards of having F1's two most marketable athletes in their two seats, the Maranello-based team have taken a step backwards in performance in 2025, and are further away from winning a first championship title since 2008 than they were in 2024.

Ferrari's 2025 struggles

Having added a seven-time world champion to their ranks after finishing within just 11 points of constructors' champions McLaren in 2024, Ferrari would have been hoping to challenge for at least one championship this year.

However, they haven't secured a single grand prix win across the season, while Hamilton hasn't even achieved a grand prix podium with his new team as of yet.

At the United States Grand Prix, Hamilton broke an unwanted record of being the first Ferrari driver to not have scored a grand prix podium after their first 19 race finishes as a driver for the Maranello-based outfit.

He's sat down in sixth in the drivers' championship with five race weekends remaining, while Leclerc isn't fairing too much better in fifth.

