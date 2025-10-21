Sky Sports F1 star goes viral after Danica Patrick 'The Office' reaction

F1 fans on social media have compared 2009 F1 champion Jenson Button to US Office character Jim Halpert after a viral moment from the United States Grand Prix.

Button worked for Sky Sports F1 last weekend in Austin, and led the coverage with Simon Lazenby and former IndyCar racer Danica Patrick.

And it was while Patrick was talking that the viral moment took place, with fans taking to social media to allege that the Brit was reacting to something Patrick was saying.

The video on X shows Button looking directly into the camera as Patrick is talking about 'making an unusual move in an unusual place', her reaction to Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri's sprint race crash.

Button's side eye into the camera may just have been a coincidence, but F1 fans have taken to social media to suggest that he was reacting to Patrick's comments, in a way that was often seen during the US Office by John Krasinski's character.

"He’s literally in an episode of The Office," one user commented, while another said: "What in The Office reaction is that. Jenson breaking the fourth wall to show how insane her words are."

Another praised Button for his on-camera skills, saying: "He has so much faith in us lmao. He knows all he needs to do is The Office 3rd Wall Break Look into the camera, and we'll get him straightaway."

One user did defend former racer Patrick, however, enjoying her punditry: "Very insightful. No one breaks it down like Danica."

Sky Sports F1 coverage

While Button, Patrick, Karun Chandhok and Martin Brundle were the pundits last weekend with Ted Kravitz in the pit lane, Sky Sports F1 do switch up their lineup regularly.

Patrick may well be at the Mexican GP next weekend as she often covers races in the Americas, but Button will likely swap out for one of their other insightful experts, including Bernie Collins, Nico Rosberg or Jamie Chadwick.

The much-loved Kravitz is due to miss this weekend's event at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, as part of the usual rotation of contributors throughout the long 24-race season and confirmed his absence on Sunday's 'Notebook'.

Lead commentator David Croft and the legendary Brundle, however, are expected to be in Mexico to provide commentary on the weekend's action.

