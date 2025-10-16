F1 change race-day format at United States Grand Prix

F1 have announced a change to their race-day format which will be implemented with immediate effect at the United States Grand Prix in Austin.

In a bid to enhance the excitement before lights out, for both fans at the track and at home, F1 have introduced a brand new pre-race show title ‘F1 Grid Gigs’.

The inaugural show will take place this weekend at the US GP and the sport will continue to work with locally relevant artists across the world in subsequent grands prix.

At the US GP, the show will embrace Texas’ musical heritage with a performance from local country singer and actor Drake Milligan on the grid, just before the drivers leave their garages to head out onto track.

The new weekend feature was inspired by F1’s live launch at the start of the year which celebrated the 75th anniversary of the sport, and featured musical performances from the likes of Take That, Tems and Machine Gun Kelly.

US GP to feature pre-race show

Reflecting on the new development, chief commercial officer at F1 Emily Prazer said: “There’s nothing like the energy of a Formula 1 grid as the world gets ready for the best drivers to go head-to-head.

“F1 Grid Gigs presented by American Express will elevate one of the most anticipated moments of a Grand Prix weekend.

“This new pre-race show has been designed to capture and celebrate the thrill of the grid and give fans in the stands and at home a taste of adrenaline and exhilaration before we go racing.”

Live music has increasingly bolstered the atmosphere and excitement of grand prix weekends, whether through the performance of the national anthem or a lineup of world-renowned artists keeping fans entertained across the entire event.

The British GP boasted an enviable lineup of musical acts at Silverstone this year, with Raye, Sam Fender, Fatboy Slim and Becky Hill all performing at the iconic grand prix and keeping the British crowd entertained.

