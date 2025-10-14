Antonelli summoned to Mercedes HQ for 'kick in the BUTT'

Mercedes F1 star Kimi Antonelli recently received a talking to from his Mercedes team following a poor run of form.

Teenage rookie Antonelli had a brilliant start to his F1 career, starting off by scoring points in five of his first six race weekends in the sport, before going onto to achieve his first grand prix podium at the Canadian Grand Prix in June.

However, Antonelli then went on a run of scoring just three points in his next six race weekends, leading to some doubt as to whether he will remain with Mercedes in 2026.

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has revealed that both Antonelli and George Russell will be in the team's two seats for 2026, but no official contracts have been signed as of yet.

And now, Antonelli has revealed the details from a meeting with race engineer Peter Bonnington (Bono) and other engineers at the team's Brackley headquarters, which have helped him to turn his form back around.

"After Monza, I did a big meeting with Bono and the engineers," Antonelli said via the Mercedes' website.

"I got a little kick in the butt, but it was what I needed, honestly.

"Now I'm back on the right track, with the right mindset, and focusing on the process, on the basics, trying to drive well, put things together, and then I know the result will come by itself."

Antonelli's F1 recovery

Antonelli added: "We had a couple of good weekends, which is important, bringing points for the team.

"The car has been very, very strong, which is very promising. Now six races to go. We pull away from Ferrari and Red Bull as well. That's the most important.

"It's going to be important to keep bringing points, perform well. And to get the P2 in the constructors’ championship."

Whatever was said in that meeting, it must have done the trick, with Antonelli finishing fourth at the Azerbaijan GP and fifth in Singapore.

Antonelli has also helped boost Mercedes up to second in the constructors' championship, and the 19-year-old will now be looking to seal his first grand prix win between now and the end of the season to really round off his rookie year.

Wolff has previously suggested that the European leg of the calendar may have been too much for Antonelli to deal with in his rookie year, with more family, friends and fans waiting for him at each track with added pressure.

