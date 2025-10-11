F1 star confirms Mercedes drive as return announced after 12-YEAR absence

A racing star will be returning to the cockpit of a Mercedes F1 car this weekend to mark an exciting comeback following a 12-year absence.

The Silver Arrows currently boast the ideal mix of youth and experience for an F1 lineup, with driver duo Kimi Antonelli and George Russell taking the team to second in the constructors' standings with six rounds left in the campaign.

With the ever reliable Valtteri Bottas on hand as their test and reserve driver, Toto Wolff's outfit have looked strong this season despite the departure of Lewis Hamilton, yet Mercedes have still not officially confirmed their driver lineup for next season.

The only thing that is confirmed is that 2025 will mark the last year that Bottas has to sit on the sidelines for his former team, with the 10-time grand prix winner heading to Cadillac as part of their first driver duo alongside Sergio Perez.

And as the end of his time with Mercedes draws to a close, the 36-year-old will be returning to South Korea this weekend for an exciting show run.

Mercedes bring F1 to South Korea

With a weekend away from this year's hectic 24-race F1 calendar, Bottas will be at the centre of the sport's return to an East Asian country for the first time in 12 years.

F1 last raced in South Korea in 2013, with all four grands prix from 2010 hosted at the Korea International Circuit in Yeongam.

Sebastian Vettel secured three consecutive victories at the circuit with Red Bull from 2011 until 2013, while Fernando Alonso remains the only other driver to win an F1 race in South Korea.

After more than a decade away, South Korea will welcome Mercedes and Bottas as they head to the AMG Speedway on Sunday, 12 October, in Yongin, Gyeonggi-do.

In collaboration with car-culture lifestyle brand Peaches, Bottas will pilot the W13, which was driven by Russell and Hamilton during the 2022 F1 season, at the Peaches Run Universe 2025.

Speaking ahead of this weekend's action, Bottas said: "To be able to bring F1 back to the country is brilliant; the team and I are determined to put on a great show for everyone that will be at the AMG Speedway next month for Peaches Run Universe 2025."

