Nyck de Vries causes qualifying RED FLAG with major shunt
Nyck de Vries caused a red flag that ended his qualifying session on Friday afternoon.
The Dutch driver was looking to set his first representative time of the session before a lock-up saw him collide with the wall at turn 3.
That incident will be a major source of frustration for de Vries, who has been beaten by team-mate Tsunoda in every qualifying session of the 2023 season so far.
AlphaTauri turmoil
Friday proved a difficult day for AlphaTauri with both drivers making errors during the first two sessions of the race weekend.
Yuki Tsunoda brought out the yellow flags during FP1, picking up a right-rear puncture after colliding with the outside wall.
The Japanese driver limped back to the pit lane, while de Vries impressed with his FP1 performance.
Unfortunately, the Dutchman went from hero to zero, failing to translate his promising practice laps into qualifying success following a heavy shunt at the start of Q1.
