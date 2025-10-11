There are just six rounds to go in the 2025 F1 season and with the drivers’ championship yet to be decided, you won’t want to miss a moment.

After McLaren claimed the constructors’ title in Singapore, the battle is heating up between their two drivers, but will reigning champion Max Verstappen continue his comeback and spoil the papaya party?

Every round counts as the hunt for this year’s crown heads towards its conclusion!

The Qatar Grand Prix provides high-speed racing set against the desert backdrop of Lusail and with its modern circuit and night race atmosphere, it is a standout on the F1 calendar.

This year, the event at the Lusail International Circuit also marks the final sprint race of the season, with even more competitive action scheduled than on an average race weekend.

Not got your tickets yet? SportsBreaks offer deals that mean you don't have to worry about the details, they'll sort your hotel for you all included in their F1 packages!

The £650 package on offer includes the three-day General Admission ticket for this year’s Qatar GP, which takes place from November 28 until November 30. Shop the SportsBreaks Qatar GP packages here while availability lasts.

The offer provides the comfort of knowing the booking is safe and risk-free from any unforeseen circumstances and also includes a four-night stay in one of SportsBreaks’ hand-picked hotels, all of which come with breakfast included.

The deal also provides access to the post-race concerts which at this year’s race in Qatar includes a performance from Kiss from a Rose singer Seal. Access to his performance is included with all ticket types.

Upgrades are also available with SportsBreaks to secure access to either the T2 Grandstand or North Grandstand, extend your hotel stay or add an Uber voucher to make transfers simple and allow you to make the most of your stay.

Here's what your Qatar GP SportsBreaks weekend could look like

Day What to expect Tips / Notes Thursday Arrival Check-in opens at 3pm, but if you arrive before, the hotel can store luggage Friday Attend F1 sessions FP1 and sprint qualifying kick off the first of the weekend’s on-track action Saturday Head to the track to watch the sprint race or grand prix qualifying Plan travel time to the track to avoid crowds for the sprint race and grand prix qualifying Sunday Race day! Get there early to find the best viewpoint for the penultimate round of the 2025 championship Monday Departure day Check out times may vary but if you’re not ready to leave, the hotel can store your bags

