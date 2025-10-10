Formula 1 fan secures Las Vegas Grand Prix tickets thanks to ONE word from F1 star

One fan has secured Las Vegas Grand Prix tickets on social media following the intervention of a F1 driver.

Every fan has a bucket list grand prix they want to attend at least once in their lives, from Monaco to Singapore with Las Vegas entering the list of desirable destinations in recent years.

One fan on Instagram, @anapaulaf1enthusiast, asked for a little help from the F1 grid to help her get to the race, where she wrote: “My husband said he will buy me Las Vegas GP tickets and flights if I can get a driver to comment on my video.”

The fan got lucky when Haas driver Ollie Bearman commented on the video with one word: “Enjoy!”

Bearman may have been the only F1 star in the comments, but the post received a lot of attention, with F1 Academy star Courtney Crone also replying.

“Does an F1 Academy driver count?” she wrote.

The official account of the Las Vegas GP also replied, and added: “What do you get if we comment?”

When is the 2025 Las Vegas Grand Prix?

The 2025 F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix will take place (local time) Thursday November 20 until Saturday November 22, with the race starting on Saturday night at 8pm.

For viewers in the UK, the Las Vegas GP will take place from Friday November 21 until Sunday 23 November, with lights out for Sunday’s grand prix at 4am (GMT).

In June, it was announced that the Las Vegas GP’s original three year deal would be extended until 2027, with plans for a longer term contract extension for F1's latest night race.

Last year’s Las Vegas GP saw George Russell clinch the victory, while Max Verstappen secured his fourth consecutive world drivers’ title.

