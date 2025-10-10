Christian Horner has been named as Ferrari’s ‘prime target’ in an astonishing F1 move that could see him become Lewis Hamilton’s boss.

The 51-year-old was relieved of his operational duties at Red Bull in July, before the team officially confirmed his departure last month.

Alongside a statement from Red Bull, reports also claimed that Horner is free to return to F1 as early as the first half of the 2026 season, with the Brit eager to make a comeback.

According to Aston Martin team principal Andy Cowell, Horner is ‘ringing up pretty much every team owner’ in search of an avenue back on the grid.

Cowell and Haas team principal Ayao Komatsu confirmed a comeback at their respective teams was an unlikely option, but Alpine still remains a realistic prospect for Horner, who will likely seek some degree of ownership in his new venture.

Could Horner lead Ferrari?

While Horner has previously been linked to Ferrari, their current team principal Fred Vasseur recently signed a fresh multi-year deal and silenced any rumours of a potential exit.

However, former F1 driver and FIA steward Johnny Herbert believes that Horner should be Ferrari’s 'prime target' and that the Brit is the answer to the team’s 18-year drivers’ title drought.

“Their prime target has to be Christian. The team has all the ingredients they need. They just haven't been able to put them together,” Herbert said to BettingLounge.

“They've got the drivers so there's no argument on that front. They have probably overcome a lot of those mistakes, pit stop mistakes, strategy mistakes that they used to make.

“But the pure raw pace of the car is not there. So, you need someone but they still haven't been able to attract the people that they need to be able to produce the car that is good on track.

“Adrian left McLaren and went to Red Bull where he was given the freedom by Christian. He created the environment in which Newey was able to breathe and flourish.

“Once you’ve got Adrian breathing freely and easily, you get the best out of him.

“And that's what Ferrari haven't quite been able to achieve yet. They haven't got that one person, who is that leader. You need the management to be able to attract that right person and then give them that freedom to do what they want.

“I know Fred signed a new contract recently, but if it really starts poorly again next year, and they’re still in the same position as they have been for the last couple of years, then something will have to be done.”

F1 HEADLINES: Ferrari chiefs meet for discussions as Horner return issue raised

READ MORE: Zak Brown's 'master plan' in tatters after McLaren driver disagreement

READ MORE: Alpine confirm F1 driver decision for 2026

READ MORE: Piastri hints at ignoring McLaren after Lewis Hamilton advice

Related