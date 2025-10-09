F1 star blasts fierce Lewis Hamilton rival with BRUTAL 'talent' swipe
F1 star Isack Hadjar delivered a brutal swipe at one of Lewis Hamilton’s long-standing rivals in the sport, criticising their level of talent.
The French driver has named the champion as one of his childhood heroes, and has been well supported by the entire Hamilton family since his arrival into F1.
Hamilton's father Anthony Hamilton famously consoled a distraught Hadjar at the Australian GP in March, after he crashed before his first race in F1 had even begun.
In a recent interview with The Telegraph, Hadjar discussed Hamilton and also confirmed his aspirations to study engineering alongside his motorsport career.
By doing so, Hadjar would follow in the footsteps of champions Nigel Mansell, previously an aerospace engineer before starting a motorsport career, and Nico Rosberg, who was offered a scholarship to study aeronautical engineering prior to racing.
When referencing Rosberg’s technical knowledge however, the youngster accidentally criticised the 2016 world champion.
Hadjar claims Rosberg less talented than Hamilton
Hadjar claimed that Rosberg’s knowledge was instrumental in helping him become a world champion, but then brutally suggested it was because the German was less talented than Hamilton.
“That’s how he got to fight against Lewis. It was definitely not with his talent,” Hadjar said.
Hadjar then laughed, and continued: “I don’t mean [to be rude]. It’s just, for me, it’s... Nico was not [as talented as Hamilton], and he knows it.
“He was not gifted like Lewis. But he fought with him very hard. Because up there [points to his head], he was making the most of his guys around and the car.”
The Frenchman clearly holds a lot of respect for Rosberg, and even expressed his wish to emulate the German driver.
“I heard good stories about him. In GP2, he was impressive. He was doing the set-up. He’s a very smart guy. That is what I want to be able to do,” Hadjar concluded.
Following a strong showing as a rookie in 2025, and his maiden F1 podium at Zandvoort, Hadjar is tipped to become Max Verstappen’s Red Bull team-mate, to which the youngster admitted he was scared by the prospect.
“Sure it would be a bit scary, but I look for that,” Hadjar explained in the same interview.
“It’s what I always wanted to do as a kid. It was never to just drive F1 cars, it’s to compete against the best in the world. It’s what I’m here for. What’s the best ever like? Because he [Verstappen] is the benchmark.”
