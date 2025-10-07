Zak Brown's £37MILLION McLaren ‘reward’ revealed

McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown reportedly made over £37 million in 2024, following success for the F1 team in the constructors' championship.

The Woking-based outfit claimed success over Ferrari in 2024 by 11 points, with the title going down to the wire, while this year they have found it much easier, having secured the team trophy with six rounds to spare.

McLaren's 2024 title was their first championship of any kind since 2008, and their first in the teams' standings since 1998, with last weekend's success in Singapore marking their 10th constructors' win in the sport.

Now, their 2024 accounts released on the Companies House Gov.UK website show that McLaren Racing recorded a total revenue of £530 million in 2024, with a pre-tax profit of £37.5 million.

The report also showed that they paid their highest-paid director £37.3 million, and Financial Times have reported that sources confirmed to them that the highest-paid director within McLaren Racing is Brown, the CEO.

It means a hefty pay rise for the American, with the outfit having come on in leaps and bounds since he became CEO in 2016.

While 2024-25 was their last season in Formula E, McLaren are working hard on an entry into the World Endurance Championship for 2027, and are still competing at the highest level in IndyCar.

McLaren F1's rise to the top

McLaren finished second from bottom in the constructors' championship in 2017, and did not claim their first podium under Brown's leadership until the 2019 Brazilian Grand Prix through Carlos Sainz.

On the opening round of the 2023 season in Bahrain, Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri were struggling near the back of the pack, with the team looking like one of the slowest on the grid.

However, by the end of 2023, both drivers were claiming regular podium finishes, and by the end of 2024, they were constructors' champions in what was a meteoric rise.

In 2025, they have dominated the rest of the competition, claiming seven one-two finishes and looking for their first world championship double since the 1998 season, when Mika Hakkinen also secured the drivers' championship for the team.

