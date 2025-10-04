F1 stars face 'unacceptable' dangers at Singapore GP

An F1 performance manager has divulged the ‘unacceptable’ dangers that face drivers at the Singapore Grand Prix.

The night race in Singapore is renowned as one of the toughest challenges on the F1 calendar, with drivers battling relentlessly hot and humid conditions.

On top of a muggy track, with temperatures in the excess of 30 degrees, F1 drivers also have to wear and contend with fireproof underwear, race suit and a helmet, which prevents cooling and can lead to temperatures of up to 50–60 degrees Celsius in the cockpit.

Speaking on the Alpine website ahead of the Singapore GP, the team’s human performance manager David Thompson revealed the preparation drivers undertake for the weekend and the dangers that they face.

How do F1 drivers prepare for the Singapore GP?

According to Thompson, preparation for Singapore begins at least three weeks before the grand prix with drivers taking part in acclimatisation training in a heat chamber.

Inside the chamber, a driver exercises on a static cycle while their weight and body temperature measurements are taken so the team could prescribe a hydration strategy tailored to an individual driver.

When the Singapore GP returns, so too do the ice baths, which drivers can be seen using before and after sessions to promote better muscle recovery and to lower body temperature.

It is not just the heat and dehydration that poses a danger to F1 drivers, but Thompson also revealed the impact of the change in time zone on drivers.

“Despite functioning at night, local environment cues such as exposure to light and meal times are all out of sync,” Thompson explained.

“This can fragment sleep, reduce recovery and impair performance - all of which are unacceptable in the high-pressure environment we face.”

Thompson also revealed the importance of cooling systems such as the ice bath, where he said: “Drivers have access to a drinks system, but after a few laps it becomes very warm due to the high temperatures in the cockpit and by the end of the race can be almost boiling hot.

“They’re strapped into the car and as soon as they get out, using a YuYu ice scarf and Lumi ice bath to minimise the effects of heat accumulation and bring their core temperature down.”

