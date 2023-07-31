Sainz reveals BIZARRE F1 lucky mascot he's used for nearly a decade

Matthew Hobkinson

Monday 31 July 2023 11:42

Carlos Sainz has revealed that he uses a rubber duck as the 'thermometer' for his ice baths before he takes part in a race, a ritual that he has been using for nearly a decade.

Superstitions and lucky charms in Formula 1 is nothing new. Multiple drivers have their particular routines – including the veteran Fernando Alonso, who has been taking part in a rather peculiar pre-race regime for 20 years.

Yet it turns out that Sainz too has his own bizarre good luck method. In one of his recent Instagram posts, fans spotted Sainz alongside a rubber duck while in a pre-race plunge tank.

Sainz's good luck charm

And after being shown the picture of himself in the ice bath with his rubber duck on a big screen in front of adoring fans, the Spaniard explained the curious reason behind its use.

“Yes [I take it everywhere],” he said. “It is the thermometer of the pool! I need to take it to make sure the temperature of the freezing cold water [is correct] that my trainer gets me into before hot races.

“But honestly that duck, I’ve always used a little duck just for fun, I don’t know why. Since then it has been nine years and we always have a duck in the cold plunge.

“[It is] a bit of a good luck, lucky charm and why not [have it in the ice bath] – a good 55 duck!”

