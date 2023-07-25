Ferrari set to poach KEY Mercedes man

Joe Ellis

Ferrari have reportedly agreed to sign Mercedes performance director Loic Serra when his contract expires.

According to Motorsport.com, the Scuderia have verbally agreed with Serra that he will move to Maranello from Brackley and take a lead role in moving the team forward.

Serra's deal with the Silver Arrows is set to expire at the end of 2024, which might see Ferrari forced to wait for the 2025 season for the move to go through.

Toto Wolff and Fred Vasseur are now in discussions over the matter but neither team were willing to comment with an early release for Serra looking unlikely at this stage.

Huge experience

Toto Wolff will need to find a new face to take over from Loic Serra if this move materialises

Serra has been in F1 for a very long time, having started with Michelin as a tyre engineer during the French tyre manufacturer's stint in the sport.

Upon Michelin's exit from F1, Serra joined BMW Sauber as head of vehicle performance which saw the team enjoy a prolific period including Robert Kubica's only F1 win at the 2008 Canadian GP.

It was from there that he moved to Mercedes at the end of 2010 where he has risen through the ranks to the position he holds now.

Ferrari needed a new face in this role after David Sanchez left the Prancing Horse for McLaren, which will start in 2024.

