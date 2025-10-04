Racing star replaced for Singapore GP as new driver handed debut

This weekend the F1 2025 championship returns to the Marina Bay Street Circuit for the demanding Singapore Grand Prix.

As well as the 20 stars of the F1 grid, feeder series F1 Academy is taking to the track for the penultimate round of the campaign, with some fresh faces confirmed to be making their debut.

Last week, it was announced that TAG Heuer driver Aiva Anagnostiadis had fractured her left foot and as a result, had been ruled out of competing in round six of this year's F1 Academy championship.

And as the race weekend kicks off, an update has been provided by the series, with Anagnostiadis' replacement named as GB4 driver Megan Bruce.

The 20-year-old will pilot the number nine TAG Heuer car all weekend, which is operated by Hitech TGR, in her F1 Academy race weekend debut.

Rookie stars handed F1 Academy drive in Singapore

An announcement posted to the official F1 Academy Instagram page confirmed: "Megan Bruce will drive the TAG Heuer car in Singapore, filling in after Aiva Anagnostiadis sustained a fracture to her left foot."

Bruce performed admirably on her debut, placing 12th at Marina Bay in race one, largely staying out of incidents that caught out other drivers.

In 2025 so far, Bruce has impressed in her sophomore GB4 campaign, where she is currently the top-scoring female driver thanks to 12 points-scoring finishes alongside a season best of P4 at Oulton Park back in May.

She was also one of 18 drivers selected to participate in the very first F1 Academy Rookie Test at the Circuito de Navarra in Spain last month, where she finished inside the top-four in both sessions.

After getting the call up to replace Anagnostiadis, Bruce will now join fellow rookie Lisa Billard, who has been announced as the F1 Academy Wild Card entry for both races in Singapore this weekend.

2025 F1 Academy Singapore Timetable

Session Day Time Free Practice Friday 15:10 - 15:50 Qualifying Friday 19:00 - 19:30 Race 1 Saturday 15:00 - 15:30 Race 2 Sunday 15:25 - 15:55 Times displayed are track times

