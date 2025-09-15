Alpine star announced in NEW lineup as rookie drive confirmed

A member of Alpine's young driver karting programme has been announced in the first lineup of a brand new rookie test for the F1 Academy.

The all-female racing series was launched in 2022 and since its inaugural season in 2023, has championed some of the best young talent in female motorsport.

Ahead of this weekend's F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix, the series run by Susie Wolff has announced that their very first rookie test will take place from September 17 to September 18, at Circuito de Navarra in Spain.

18 drivers, all eligible for a seat on the 2026 F1 Academy grid, have been carefully selected to take part alongside official testing, providing a great opportunity to earn a full-time seat or spot as a Wild Card entry for the 2026 season.

On the first day, the chosen drivers will be immersed within an F1 Academy team where they will observe briefing and engineering sessions. The 2025 F1 Academy grid will also participate in physical and cognitive assessments delivered by the groundbreaking initiative, More Than Equal.

The two-day schedule will conclude with the participating drivers, all aged 15-21, getting behind the wheel of F1 Academy machinery with a total of six hours of testing on offer throughout the day.

The stars of the 2025 F1 Academy grid will also be present at the first-ever rookie test

F1 Academy confirm lineup in all-new rookie test

Among the selected stars of the future is Lisa Billard, who, at just 15-years-old has already gained support from Alpine as part of their Rac(H)er programme and represents the Iron Dames in French F4.

Scottish racer Rachel Robertson has also been selected after making headlines recently, thanks to public and financial backing from BBC Sports presenter Gabby Logan.

Following the announcement of the rookie test, Susie Wolff, Managing Director, F1 Academy, said: “This is a landmark moment, not just for F1 Academy as a series, but for our sport. Over the past three years, the global female talent pool has grown stronger and more competitive, and our priority is to ensure that we have the best possible drivers competing in F1 Academy.

“With this test, we are providing 18 of the most promising talents with an equitable platform for them to demonstrate that they deserve a seat on an F1 Academy grid.”

Katie Denver, Performance & Talent Development Manager of the F1 Academy continued: “This test is more than just a statement of intent; it reflects our deep-rooted commitment to identifying and nurturing the next generation of female talent and strengthening the future talent pipeline.

“Change demands meaningful action, and our mission is to create a clearer, more accessible pipeline that breaks down barriers, and creates a pathway for the most talented to succeed.”

Tom Stanton, CEO of More than Equal, added: “Supporting F1 Academy in delivering important physical and cognitive assessments at this rookie test reflects our shared mission to ensure that the most talented female drivers are given the tools, data, and opportunities they need to succeed.

“By combining research-led insights with real track experience, we are not only helping individual drivers unlock their potential but also building the knowledge base required to strengthen the entire pipeline of female talent in motorsport. This initiative is a landmark moment in creating a level playing field for the next generation.”

Below is the full table of drivers selected for the 2025 F1 Academy rookie test:

Drivers Selected: 2025 Rookie Test

Lisa Billard Autumn Fisher Rachel Robertson Laura Bourguet Zoe Florescu Potolea Michalina Sabaj Annabelle Brian Natalia Granada Emma Scarbrough Megan Bruce Alexandra Herve Ella Stevens Alexia Danielsson Jade Jacquet Alexandra Vateva Eva Dorrestijn Imogen Radburn Payton Westcott

