Red Bull have announced a change to their look at this weekend's Singapore Grand Prix with F1 star Yuki Tsunoda selected to model the change.

The Japanese racer could be seen on the F1 team's Instagram page proudly displaying their new team colours ahead of the event at Marina Bay Street Circuit, where he and team-mate Max Verstappen will debut new merch.

In partnership with team kit provider Castore and streetwear brand Hypebeast, Red Bull have announced a limited-edition collection fit for the night races, with the pieces set to be worn by the team and their F1 drivers at the Singapore and Las Vegas grands prix.

Red Bull debut F1 night race collection

Tsunoda and Verstappen will be dressed in the new collaboration at this year's F1 night races in Singapore and Vegas, but what is on sale for fans to get their hands on?

As Red Bull prepare to race through the illuminated street circuit of Singapore this weekend, the F1 store have stocked the full collection, with three pieces up for grabs in a brand new night-camo pattern.

For a streetwear edition of a classic piece of F1 merch, there's the short-sleeve polo, which is available to buy in a wide range of sizes.

Whether you're thinking of attending a night race yourself or simply gearing up for the winter weather, the new collection also includes a long-sleeve quarter-zip, complete with Red Bull, Castore and Hypebeast branding.

Castore have been Red Bull's F1 kit partner since 2022 and are known for their technical quality. And just because this collection takes a look at bringing street style to F1, it does not man that product quality has been sacrificed.

The limited edition Red Bull Racing X Hypebeast rain jacket is built with Castore’s 3M reflective material, strategically placed to catch and play with the bright lights of the Marina Bay and Las Vegas Strip circuits, while also nodding to nightlife and street style culture. With a water-resistant outer layer and hood with toggle-adjustable drawstrings, this piece will keep you warm whatever the weather.

