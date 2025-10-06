Williams F1 star reveals test with rival team

Williams F1 team principal James Vowles has completed a test in a McLaren car.

Last month, it was revealed that Vowles had spent two days at the Circuito de Navarra in Spain testing in a McLaren GT3 car as part of a specific programme, and now the team boss has been back out on track again.

Vowles, who took over as Williams team principal in 2023, has taken to social media to showcase some laps of the Jerez circuit that he recently completed in the McLaren 720s GT3.

Posting to X, Vowles said: "Two days spent in Jerez testing the McLaren 720s GT3 last week.

"Pace is where I want it to be, many thanks to Alex West for the opportunity, it was good to spend time with him again. Very happy with the progress."

Vowles completed the test with the Garage 59 team, an outfit with whom he raced in GT in the Asian Le Mans Series in 2022, while he was still with Mercedes.

The Brit is a keen racer, and has taken time out of his busy schedule as the boss of Williams F1 to complete these tests.

Vowles clarifies McLaren involvement

Since Vowles entered the job at the beginning of 2023, Williams have come on in leaps and bounds and have now scored more points in 2025 than they have in their last seven seasons combined.

And despite his tests behind the wheel of a rival F1 team's machinery, it seems the Grove-based outfit don't need to worry about losing their boss to McLaren anytime soon.

Speaking to Sky at last weekend's Singapore Grand Prix, Vowles clarified: "I have no affiliation in that world, I actually really like McLaren, to drive, the team is one that I've been driving for for probably the last three, four years so, go where you're comfortable."

After Max Verstappen's recent foray into GT3 at the Nurburgring, Vowles stated that he would not be heading for the Nordschleife himself anytime soon, but did confirm: "The intention is yes, to get back into racing on my side. What I wanted to do is another few days in the car, I haven't really driven the car competitively with pros for a couple of years. The lap's up there for everyone to see, it's alright!"

Ride onboard with me for a full lap of Circuito de Jerez 🇪🇸 pic.twitter.com/V738veJ7jv — James Vowles (@JV_F1) September 30, 2025

