Lewis Hamilton has admitted it's so long since Ferrari's last real success that he can't even remember when it happened.

The Brit signed for the Scuderia last year, making his debut in red in 2025 with high hopes after the team had put together the best car over the second half of last year.

That form, unfortunately, has not carried over to this season, with Hamilton still yet to stand on a grand prix podium for his new team after 17 races, facing the real possibility of going the whole season without a top-three finish.

Unsurprisingly, that would be the worst season of the seven-time world champion's career, with his worst years previously (2009, 2013, 2024) still yielding five trips to the champagne-spraying altar apiece.

Hamilton aiming to snap Ferrari streak

Asked by L'Equipe if he needed to win a title with Ferrari to achieve the goals he'd set out when he decided to take the plunge and leave Mercedes, he said: “Yes, definitely. Because it hasn't happened in a long time, I don't even know how long they've been waiting...”

As it happens, Ferrari's last constructors' title was won in 2008, the year Hamilton won the first of his seven drivers' championships in dramatic fashion over Felipe Massa.

The team's last drivers' champion was Kimi Raikkonen the year prior, a near two-decade drought for the most successful team in the history of the sport. While they've gone two decades without a drivers' champ before (Jody Scheckter in 1979, nothing in the 80s and 90s, then Michael Schumacher in 2000), they've never in their history gone this long without constructors' glory.

As Hamilton told the French newspaper: “For Ferrari more than any other team, this title would mean a lot. But I would also really like to win the drivers' title.”

