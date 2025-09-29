There might not have been any F1 this weekend, but that didn't stop Max Verstappen hitting the track and dominating a race like it was 2023.

One slight wrinkle though – he was driving a Ferrari.

As you might have read if you've been keeping up to speed (car pun) with GPFans this weekend, the Dutchman was at the Nurburgring Nordschleife for his first GT3 race on Saturday. And he was good.

So good, in fact, that he and team-mate Chris Lulham won the race comfortably, with Verstappen racking up a huge lead during his stint in the No. 31 Emil Frey Racing Ferrari 296 GT3.

Verstappen brings in millions of racing fans

While the full viewing data won't be available for a few more days, race organisers claim that their streams over the weekend racked up a massive 42 million views, a massive shot in the arm for a relatively minor series.

As De Telegraaf write: "The fact that he has stated after the race that he intends to compete in more NLS races next year – possibly in preparation for the 24 Hours of Nürburgring in May – is music to the ears of the local organisation.

"Because the fact that Verstappen races in Germany on his free weekends – he also won two Formula 1 races this month – generates a huge amount of free publicity."

So here's a challenge to any other racing series out there: offer Max a drive. He's probably mad keen on checking out classic British circuits like Brands Hatch and Donnington, BTCC. NASCAR, you know you'd love to see him and Shane van Gisbergen going head to head at Watkins Glen. MotoGP, you---actually, MotoGP, maybe sit this one out.

F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton issues crucial update as racing star ruled OUT of Singapore GP

READ MORE: Lewis Hamilton PRAISED for ignoring Ferrari order

READ MORE: Christian Horner and Geri Halliwell make huge marriage decision after Red Bull payout

READ MORE: George Russell ‘not committed’ to Mercedes F1 team

Related