Nico Rosberg has shared the ‘darkest moment’ from his F1 career as he battled Lewis Hamilton for the title at Mercedes.

The German and Hamilton were embroiled in a bitter rivalry during their period as team-mates, with the Brit beating his childhood friend to the title on two occasions.

In 2016 however, it was Rosberg who claimed his one and only title in F1, before shocking the world and retiring abruptly from the sport.

A title battle with Hamilton would require mental strength from any competitor, but going against a friend turned rival added a whole new dimension to the inter-Mercedes battle.

In a recent post on LinkedIn, Rosberg revealed the darkest moment from the 2015 title race, where he admitted to locking himself in his hotel room for two days.

“Overcoming self-doubt and the fear of failure can lead to life's biggest breakthroughs,” Rosberg wrote.

“When I was racing in Formula 1, one of my darkest moments came in 2015. I'd been leading a race against Lewis Hamilton, made a mistake, and lost. Again. I was gutted. I locked myself in my hotel room for two days. I was super frustrated and honestly wondered if I was good enough to win."

Rosberg on Hamilton title battle

Rosberg then detailed the change in mindset that allowed him to claim the championship a year later in Abu Dhabi, which he described as an ‘aha-moment’.

“In F1, doubt can eat you alive. One mistake feels like proof you don't belong,” he continued.

“But I experienced a pretty big 'aha-moment' in that hotel room. The fear of repeating that mistake could either break me or fuel me. I chose the latter. And I made a decision: no more half-measures. I'd optimise every detail and strengthen my mindset, no matter what it took!

“The result? One year later, I was world champion.”

The champion also offered further words of wisdom, and added: “Whenever doubt creeps in for me, that's when I know it's time to push harder than ever before.

“According to research 70 per cent of people experience imposter syndrome at some point in their careers. Over 55 per cent of entrepreneurs admit to regular self-doubt, but persistence is one of the strongest predictors of long-term success.

“What matters most at the end of the day is how you see yourself. So don't let self-doubt get in the way of achieving your goals.”

