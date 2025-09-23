George Russell has advocated for a permanent change for one of his rival F1 stars after a shock result at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

In a 2025 season that has been dominated by McLaren on the podium, not a splash of papaya featured in the top three in Baku on Sunday.

While Max Verstappen wowed with Red Bull and took his second consecutive victory, George Russell and Carlos Sainz equally impressed with their podium appearances.

Russell battled a respiratory infection through the Azerbaijan GP weekend, and still managed to bring his Mercedes home in second, while Sainz achieved his first Williams podium in a landmark moment for the team.

Throughout the race weekend in Baku however, Sainz was joined by a lucky mascot on his helmet in an adorable tribute to a young fan.

Sainz’s Baku good luck charm revealed

Ahead of Baku, Sainz and team-mate Alex Albon were sent a fan video, where a little girl asked the Spaniard what she should name her stuffed unicorn: Sparkles or Sprinkles?

The fan then asked if Sainz could wear a unicorn sticker on the back of his helmet for the rest of the year, with the Williams star replying: “If you design your unicorn, Sparkles or Sprinkles, and you send it to the team. I promise I will wear a unicorn sticker on my helmet.”

Fast forward to Baku, Sainz showcased the unicorn design on the back of his helmet, which seemed to bring him luck with his first ever F1 podium.

Speaking in the cooldown room after the Azerbaijan GP, Verstappen asked: “You got a new mascot on the back of your helmet?”

After Sainz's incredible podium finish, Russell chimed in saying: “It means you can’t take it off now,” showing his support for the permanent change to the Williams headwear.

The unicorn sticker even received backing from Williams team principal James Vowles, who, after his first podium with the team, showcased the third place trophy in a video with the team.

Alongside Sainz, they had placed the ‘Sparkles or Sprinkles’ sticker on the trophy, where the team boss also advocated for the change to Sainz's helmet.

“There’s one more thing that’s actually quite special,” Vowels said, showcasing the trophy to the camera.

“I’m pretty sure either Sparkes or Sprinkles has something to do with this as well [the podium]. That’s staying I assume, for a little bit now.”

“Until the end of the year for sure!” Sainz confirmed.

Finally, Williams posted a video of the young fan reacting to Sainz's podium, where she celebrated and screamed: "He's powered by unicorns!"

Powered by Sparkles for the 2025 Azerbaijan GP 🦄🫶 pic.twitter.com/fgsczmg9RK — Atlassian Williams Racing (@WilliamsRacing) September 21, 2025

