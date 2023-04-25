F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix weather forecast

Sam Hall

Tuesday 25 April 2023 13:27

The F1 season resumes with the Azerbaijan Grand Prix this weekend as Red Bull looks to extend its dominant start to the campaign.

Max Verstappen leads the standings with two wins from three races and is trailed by team-mate Sergio Perez, who is the only other driver to stand on the top step of the podium this year.

The weekend will feature the Sprint format for the first time season, with a vote taking place on Tuesday to confirm whether a new iteration of this will be run.

Before the exact schedule is confirmed, here is the weather for the coming weekend in Baku.

Azerbaijan Grand Prix weather forecast

Friday

Friday will see the coolest temperatures of the weekend with highs of 21 Celsius during FP1.

The chance of rain is minimal at five percent with strong northerly winds of 16mph coming in from the Caspian Sea.

Temperatures will drop slightly for qualifying in the afternoon, but the wind conditions and rain threat remain constant throughout the day.

Saturday

Saturday will see warmer temperatures with a high of 24 Celsius. As with Friday, this will occur during the opening session of the day.

The first Sprint of the season will take place later in the afternoon with cooler temperatures, although these will be similar to those seen on Friday in FP1 - around 21 Celsius.

The chance of rain is reduced to as low as two percent and a northerly wind of 11mph is forecast.

Sunday

Conditions will remain steady from Saturday into Sunday, with temperatures of 24 Celsius, a slightly raised wind speed of 14mph and a minimal threat of rain.

Ordinarily, this stability across a weekend would provide a perfect opportunity to dial in the perfect set up. But with the Sprint format in effect, teams enter parc fermé conditions after FP1, meaning there is just one hour to complete this work.

