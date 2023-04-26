Team boss insists F1 DOESN'T NEED an extra team as rumours gain pace

Amar Mehta

Guenther Steiner has insisted there are already 10 strong teams in Formula 1 and there would need to be an 'upside' to a new team joining.

The FIA is seeking new teams for 2026 and the rumour mill has been swirling with potential additions to the paddock.

The likes of Andretti, Porsche, Cadillac and Ford have expressed interest in joining, but Steiner think F1 'don't really need one'.

"First of all it is not up to me to decide, and it’s not up to the teams to decide. It’s down to the FIA at the end of the day," he told Top Gear. "But my opinion is that if you cannot see an upside for everybody, why would you do it? Because then it's a downside. If they're not adding to the party, it’s not worth it.

"There's now 10 very strong teams in Formula One. There is no weak team anymore. There's no backmarker. Everybody's financially stable, so we don't really need one.

"If somebody comes and gives us an upside, all of us, I think we would welcome them. But if it is just to have more teams for the sake of it, I think, why would I vote for it to get less in return in the future?

"I don't want to speak for the other teams, but I would say their opinion is very similar. We are all in the same boat when it comes to the business side of F1."

