﻿
Lewis Hamilton appears with an Azerbaijan flag background

F1 Results Today: Lewis Hamilton hits the wall as star causes Baku red flag

Sheona Mountford
F1 champion Lewis Hamilton hit the wall and damaged his front wing during FP1 at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix while another driver caused a red flag and delay in Baku.

Late drama occurred for Hamilton, who clipped the wall at Turn 5 and suffered a puncture, which forced the champion to limp back to the pits with damage to his front wing.

The Ferrari team managed to replace Hamilton's front wing, and the Brit resumed his running out on track for the final five minutes.

Championship leader Oscar Piastri was also struck by misfortune in FP1, where he retired to the garage with power unit issues that appeared to be terminal.

As the Aussie watched on from the garage however, his rivals didn't enjoy much running before a red flag was deployed and paused the action.

Initially, the red flag appeared to be caused by a loose piece of rubber at Turn 16, with the marshal playing a quick game of tug of war to try and retrieve it from underneath the kerb.

Once the rubber was removed, the session failed to resume, and the pit lane remained closed as yellow flag conditions lingered.

It was later revealed that the cars were not allowed to leave the pit lane because part of the kerb itself at Turn 16 had lifted up, with the clock ticking down and 20 minutes of running lost.

This benefitted Piastri however, gifting his McLaren team time to solve his power unit issues, enabling the championship leader to hop back into his car and return to FP1.

F1 FP1 Results: Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2025

Position Driver Team Gap
1Lando NorrisMcLaren1:42.704
2Oscar PiastriMcLaren+0.310secs
3Charles LeclercFerrari+0.552secs
4George RussellMercedes+0.553secs
5Alex AlbonWilliams+0.859secs
6Yuki TsunodaRed Bull+1.034secs
7Max VerstappenRed Bull+1.086secs
8Carlos SainzWilliams+1.155secs
9Liam LawsonRacing Bulls+1.199secs
10Isack HadjarRacing Bulls+1.271secs
11Kimi AntonelliMercedes+1.281secs
12Nico HulkenbergKick Sauber+1.282secs
13Lewis HamiltonFerrari+1.383secs
14Gabriel BortoletoKick Sauber+1.383secs
15Fernando AlonsoAston Martin+1.435secs
16Oliver BearmanHaas+1.447secs
17Lance StrollAston Martin+1.625secs
18Esteban OconHaas+1.735secs
19Franco ColapintoAlpine+2.595secs
20Pierre GaslyAlpine+2.714secs

Who is the current F1 world champion?

Max Verstappen is the reigning F1 champion, and won his fourth drivers' championship last year.

Is there F1 today?

Yes, FP2 will take place later today at 1:00pm (BST), while FP3 will take place on Saturday, September 20 at 9:30am (BST). You can find all the timings and where to watch in your region here.

