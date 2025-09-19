F1 Results Today: Lewis Hamilton hits the wall as star causes Baku red flag
F1 champion Lewis Hamilton hit the wall and damaged his front wing during FP1 at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix while another driver caused a red flag and delay in Baku.
Late drama occurred for Hamilton, who clipped the wall at Turn 5 and suffered a puncture, which forced the champion to limp back to the pits with damage to his front wing.
The Ferrari team managed to replace Hamilton's front wing, and the Brit resumed his running out on track for the final five minutes.
Championship leader Oscar Piastri was also struck by misfortune in FP1, where he retired to the garage with power unit issues that appeared to be terminal.
As the Aussie watched on from the garage however, his rivals didn't enjoy much running before a red flag was deployed and paused the action.
Initially, the red flag appeared to be caused by a loose piece of rubber at Turn 16, with the marshal playing a quick game of tug of war to try and retrieve it from underneath the kerb.
Once the rubber was removed, the session failed to resume, and the pit lane remained closed as yellow flag conditions lingered.
It was later revealed that the cars were not allowed to leave the pit lane because part of the kerb itself at Turn 16 had lifted up, with the clock ticking down and 20 minutes of running lost.
This benefitted Piastri however, gifting his McLaren team time to solve his power unit issues, enabling the championship leader to hop back into his car and return to FP1.
F1 FP1 Results: Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2025
|Position
|Driver
|Team
|Gap
|1
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|1:42.704
|2
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|+0.310secs
|3
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|+0.552secs
|4
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|+0.553secs
|5
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|+0.859secs
|6
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Red Bull
|+1.034secs
|7
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|+1.086secs
|8
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|+1.155secs
|9
|Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls
|+1.199secs
|10
|Isack Hadjar
|Racing Bulls
|+1.271secs
|11
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|+1.281secs
|12
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Kick Sauber
|+1.282secs
|13
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|+1.383secs
|14
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Kick Sauber
|+1.383secs
|15
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|+1.435secs
|16
|Oliver Bearman
|Haas
|+1.447secs
|17
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|+1.625secs
|18
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas
|+1.735secs
|19
|Franco Colapinto
|Alpine
|+2.595secs
|20
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|+2.714secs
Who is the current F1 world champion?
Max Verstappen is the reigning F1 champion, and won his fourth drivers' championship last year.
Is there F1 today?
Yes, FP2 will take place later today at 1:00pm (BST), while FP3 will take place on Saturday, September 20 at 9:30am (BST). You can find all the timings and where to watch in your region here.
