FIA announce Mercedes F1 among teams summoned for pitlane procedures

The FIA have announced that Mercedes are among three F1 teams that have been summoned for pitlane procedures ahead of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

On Friday in Baku, Kimi Antonelli will be joined by Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso and Williams' Alex Albon whose cars are all required to take part in a display procedure ahead of the race weekend.

At the requested time, Antonelli (11:05), Alonso (11:25) and Albon’s (11:45) cars will be positioned in their pit stop grid and will be displayed to the media.

The teams selected for presentation are prohibited from carrying out pit stop practice during their allocated presentation time slot, in what is a standard procedure prior to a race weekend.

What else to expect at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Elsewhere, F1’s tyre supplier Pirelli confirmed ahead of the Azerbaijan GP race weekend, that they will bring their softest selection of tyre compounds to Baku, with the C6 acting as the soft tyre.

Baku’s street circuit typically has low wear on the tyres, with previous races having been a one-stop, with the choice of softer compound than last year’s aimed at boosting the chance of a two-stop race.

Another headline heading into Baku, was that Carlos Sainz had his penalty from Zandvoort overturned after Williams launched a right to review.

Sainz was initially awarded a 10-second time penalty and two penalty points for a collision with Liam Lawson at the Dutch GP, but after the stewards reviewed the footage they found it to be a racing incident and the penalty was overturned.

As a result, the two penalty points have been rescinded but Sainz’s 10-second time penalty cannot be reversed, and the Spaniard will not receive any kind of promotion at the upcoming Azerbaijan GP to compensate.

