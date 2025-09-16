An Aston Martin hypercar owned by former F1 star Daniel Ricciardo is set to go on sale for a staggering £2,500,000.

Developed jointly by Aston Martin and Red Bull Racing, the Aston Martin Valkyrie is 'as close as you can get to a Formula 1 car for the road' - thanks to the genius that is Adrian Newey.

And now one that is owned by Ricciardo is going under the hammer at the inaugural Broad Arrow Zoute Concours Auction on 10 October 2025, to be held in collaboration with Zoute Grand Prix Car Week.

The auction will take place at the Approach Golf in Knokke-Heist and will feature a selection of approximately 70 'highly collectable' cars.

Ricciardo's Valkyrie will headline the auction and it is thought that the car could fetch anywhere in the region of £2,000,000 - £2,500,000.

“It feels like a race car and it looks like a race car,” Ricciardo said. “I'm not used to having a roof over my head, but that's the only thing that really feels different, otherwise, it's a pretty straight-up race car.”

“Will we ever see another car like this again? I can't predict the future,” he added. “But when you ask if it is the pinnacle of road legal technology then yes, I think it is.”

The car's paintwork is 'Badger Blue' in a fitting nod to Ricciardo's nickname, the Honey Badger.

The Aston Martin Valkyrie has been 'personally commissioned and owned' by Ricciardo. It is said to be in 'pristine condition with genuine motorsport ownership provenance'.

“We are thrilled to be presenting an incredibly rare Aston Martin Valkyrie at our first Zoute Concours Auction” said Joe Twyman, VP of Sales for Broad Arrow’s EMEA Region.

“The Valkyrie is the ultimate example of converting race car technology into a road car and the fact that this one was personally specified and owned by Formula 1 driver, Daniel Ricciardo makes it truly unique and extremely desirable."

