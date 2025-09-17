Max Verstappen still has a huge part to play in this year's F1 title fight even if he might not be lifting the trophy himself, according to one former star.

Verstappen has won four successive drivers' titles in a dominant era for both him and Red Bull.

However, McLaren now have a vice-like grip on the sport and the only question left to answer this season is if it will be Oscar Piastri or Lando Norris on the top step come the chequered flag in Abu Dhabi on December 7.

Despite running a clearly inferior car to McLaren, Verstappen has kept the papaya duo honest this year.

Verstappen still in F1 title fight

The Dutchman has been the occasional thorn in Norris and Piastri's side, and this is something that former F1 star Juan Pablo Montoya believes could even make a difference when it comes to who wins the title this year.

“He [Verstappen] was excited because he went against the engineers on what he wanted on the car and the changes he wanted on the car," Pablo Montoya told Jackpot City Casino about Verstappen at the Italian GP.

“And you can hear him after qualifying when he told the guys, ‘You see, it wasn't as bad!’ Then he went on to win the race. It's pretty cool.

“The good thing with Max running better is that that gap against McLaren might be smaller at some of the tracks.

“Now, if Max is in between them in three weekends, if Lando wins three times and if Max can get into second, you take 30 points away. You're taking big chunks out of McLaren.

“There's no way Max can win the title, but he can influence who wins the championship.

“It was decent from Max not to get involved with Lando in turn one because he could have wrecked Lando. And he was very clean. It was good not to get involved. I think that was a classy move from him.”

