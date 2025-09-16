F1 champion Max Verstappen made his Nordschleife debut last weekend but his appearance was said to contain an ‘embarrassing’ element.

In the break between races, Verstappen headed to the Nurburgring, to earn the DMSB Permit A licence to compete in the GT3 class, racing in the Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 CS.

The Dutchman was required to compete a minimum distance of 14 laps across a four-hour race, split between the #89 and #980 cars, aided by Lionspeed GP.

While Verstappen met the requirement in the #980 car, he picked up damage in qualifying in the #89 meaning he was not eligible for the DMSB Permit A.

The case was reviewed however, and the four-time champion was granted the DMSB Permit A, and was able to compete in a GT3 car.

Despite the achievement, one F1 paddock figure was unhappy Verstappen had to jump through so many hoops to begin with, and labelled the process as ‘embarrassing’.

Schumacher unhappy with Verstappen Nordschleife requirements

Speaking to Motorsport-Total, Sky pundit and former F1 driver, Ralf Schumacher, supported Verstappen’s commitment to racing, but was unhappy about the 'embarrassing' debacle surrounding his permit.

“Instead of everyone being happy that Max is bringing attention to the Nordschleife again, and to what all the drivers achieve there, people are arguing about him getting his permit before he's even driven there,” Schumacher said.

“It's embarrassing.”

“I would have given it to him straight away, of course, or he would have been given a briefing about the Nordschleife and the specific things,” he added.

“That would have been the end of it. The best driver in the world will manage it if the others can do it, I'm pretty sure of that.”

Schumacher concluded: "I think banning him from doing so would likely lead to him either no longer being interested in where he is now, or even becoming cranky."

