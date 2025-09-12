Verstappen celebrates with autistic pizzeria after Monza success

During the weekend of his victory at the Italian Grand Prix, Max Verstappen stopped by a pizza truck to celebrate a huge success.

Verstappen claimed his third race win of the season at Monza, a commanding victory by almost 20 seconds over the two dominant McLaren cars of 2025.

It was Verstappen's first win since May at the Imola GP, and it kept alive any distant hopes he may have of securing a record-equalling fifth consecutive world championship title.

The four-time world champion is 94 points behind championship leader Oscar Piastri with eight races left in the season.

And following his win around the historic circuit, it's been revealed that Verstappen visited PizzAut, a pizza company operating at the track that is run by a group of people with autism.

PizzAut were celebrating the fact that across the three days of F1 action, they served over 2000 pizzas, with seemingly Verstappen being one valued customer. They even posted a picture of the team alongside Verstappen on social media.

"IT FEELS LIKE A DREAM," the post on Instagram from the company read. "Verstappen won at the Monza Grand Prix and Nico Acampora and his guys from PizzAut who cooked 2000 pizzas in the paddocks for 3 days... Putting strength, capability, professionalism and love.

"In this picture it's wonderful to see the Formula 1 Champion and the Champions of Inclusion.

"A huge thanks to Verstappen, to Stefano Domenicali, to Alfredo Scala and to all those who believe in dreams."

Verstappen seals stunning victory

Having recently confirmed that he will be staying at Red Bull for the 2026 season, Verstappen will be hoping his victory in Italy is the start of a Red Bull comeback.

The team are currently sat down in fourth in the constructors' championship, and Verstappen has not been able to launch a serious bid for the title that he has won in each of the last four years.

With wholesale new regulations set to sweep into the sport in 2026, Red Bull will need to provide Verstappen with a better car than his current RB21, or risk losing the four-time champion in 2027.

