Mystery 'Ferrari F1 driver' faces ban after driving race car on public roads

A mystery driver caught at the wheel of what appeared to be a Ferrari F1 car is facing a ban after driving the vehicle on public roads.

For years, the unknown driver has been at large after a video was posted on social media in 2019 of the vehicle being driven along a national highway.

Last weekend, reports of the car surfaced again, with the public alerting police on Sunday that there had been sightings of the same noticeable vehicle.

Having driven on public roads once again, the police were reportedly called after the driver pulled over for petrol.

'Fake' Ferrari driver arrested

But now, the individual at the wheel of the car has been arrested in the Czech Republic, bringing the six-year long search to an end.

The machinery is believed to in fact not be a Ferrari F1 car, instead appearing to be a Dallara-built GP2 car, dressed in a livery that has never been displayed in F1 by the Scuderia.

Following the pursuit, the official profile of the Czech Republic Police revealed via social media last week that the driver had been stopped and taken in for questioning on the morning of September 7, 2025.

The post read: "Thanks to information from drivers, we stopped a Formula driver this morning in the village of Buk who was speeding along the D4 motorway. Police officers identified the driver as a 51-year-old man and then took him to the district police station for questioning."

