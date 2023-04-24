Harry Smith

Monday 24 April 2023 11:07 - Updated: 11:07

Daniel Ricciardo has claimed he is not panicking over his Formula 1 future, despite the small selection of seats on offer for the 2024 season.

The Australian's future in F1 has been one of the major talking points of the 2023 season so far, no doubt fuelled by his return to the paddock at the recent Australian Grand Prix.

Ricciardo is currently Red Bull's test and reserve driver but the popular Aussie still has his sights set on a return to the front end of the grid.

However, with most of the better seats on the grid locked in for 2024, there aren't many options at the 33-year-old's disposal if his sights are truly set on a full-time F1 return.

No rush for Ricciardo

"It doesn’t scare me. It’s always been like that," said Ricciardo when asked about the lack of seats in an interview with Top Gear.

"And I knew this was going to be a risk obviously removing myself from a seat.

"But I think it’s clear what I don’t want. I don’t want [just] any seat next year… I don’t want to just start from zero, and kind of build my career from scratch."

Ricciardo made his long-awaited F1 paddock return in Melbourne

Ricciardo was quick to establish that his confidence isn't coming from a place of arrogance.

"It’s not coming from an arrogant place. But I’m just past that. I don’t think that’s going to stimulate me or give me that second wind I’m looking for.

"So it makes the top seats even scarcer. But that’s where I know I will be able to perform at my best and thrive."

READ MORE: Ricciardo makes F1 admission after Red Bull RETURN