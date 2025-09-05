Martin Brundle confirmed for NEW role at Italian GP

Sky Sports pundit and F1 legend Martin Brundle will take on a new role at the Italian Grand Prix this weekend.

After his absence at the Dutch GP last time out, Brundle will resume his Sky F1 duties trackside, in the commentary booth and, of course, on the grid.

Alongside his role with Sky however, Brundle will undertake a special new commitment at Monza as part of a tribute to Ferrari and F1 legend Michael Schumacher.

Schumacher’s Keep Fighting Foundation has worked to create an immersive hospitality event at the Italian GP, called ‘The Schumacher Lounge’.

While guests of the Schumacher Lounge will experience premium hospitality, they will also be treated to an appearance from Brundle, who will take to the stage to reveal untold stories about the F1 champion.

An announcement revealed on Instagram: “From racing with Michael at Benetton, to battling against him on track, Martin’s career is packed with iconic moments - including sharing the podium with Michael (& Ayrton Senna!) at the 1992 Italian Grand Prix in Monza.

“Today, he’s the voice of Formula 1 on Sky Sports F1 and his pre-race grid walks? Legendary.

“This September, Martin will join us on stage to share untold stories of Michael, plus his inside view on the current F1 season.”

Brundle to deliver Schumacher tribute at Monza

The Schumacher Lounge will celebrate the champion’s career, from his F1 start at Jordan to his championship winning years at Benetton and Ferrari.

In partnership with the Keep Fighting Foundation, launched by Schumacher’s family in 2017, the lounge will also showcase memorabilia from his career, including his F1 cars.

An auction will take place on Saturday evening’s dinner in the lounge, where guests will have the chance to own iconic memorabilia from Schumacher's F1 career.

Proceeds will be donated to the Keep Fighting Foundation whose funding advances research in neuroscience and road safety, alongside other charitable initiatives.

