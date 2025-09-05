close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
﻿
Martin Brundle in 2023

Martin Brundle confirmed for NEW role at Italian GP

Martin Brundle confirmed for NEW role at Italian GP

Sheona Mountford
Martin Brundle in 2023

Sky Sports pundit and F1 legend Martin Brundle will take on a new role at the Italian Grand Prix this weekend.

After his absence at the Dutch GP last time out, Brundle will resume his Sky F1 duties trackside, in the commentary booth and, of course, on the grid.

Alongside his role with Sky however, Brundle will undertake a special new commitment at Monza as part of a tribute to Ferrari and F1 legend Michael Schumacher.

Schumacher’s Keep Fighting Foundation has worked to create an immersive hospitality event at the Italian GP, called ‘The Schumacher Lounge’.

While guests of the Schumacher Lounge will experience premium hospitality, they will also be treated to an appearance from Brundle, who will take to the stage to reveal untold stories about the F1 champion.

An announcement revealed on Instagram: “From racing with Michael at Benetton, to battling against him on track, Martin’s career is packed with iconic moments - including sharing the podium with Michael (& Ayrton Senna!) at the 1992 Italian Grand Prix in Monza.

“Today, he’s the voice of Formula 1 on Sky Sports F1 and his pre-race grid walks? Legendary.

“This September, Martin will join us on stage to share untold stories of Michael, plus his inside view on the current F1 season.”

Brundle to deliver Schumacher tribute at Monza

The Schumacher Lounge will celebrate the champion’s career, from his F1 start at Jordan to his championship winning years at Benetton and Ferrari.

In partnership with the Keep Fighting Foundation, launched by Schumacher’s family in 2017, the lounge will also showcase memorabilia from his career, including his F1 cars.

An auction will take place on Saturday evening’s dinner in the lounge, where guests will have the chance to own iconic memorabilia from Schumacher's F1 career.

Proceeds will be donated to the Keep Fighting Foundation whose funding advances research in neuroscience and road safety, alongside other charitable initiatives.

F1 HEADLINES: Max Verstappen delivers honest Red Bull admission as FIA protest launched

READ MORE: F1 team announce former McLaren star as 2026 driver

READ MORE: Alpine announce F1 driver debut at Italian Grand Prix

READ MORE: FIA announce early Hamilton PENALTY for next race

Related

F1 Martin Brundle Sky Sports Italian Grand Prix

Latest News

F1 Results Today: Lewis Hamilton leads Ferrari revival as Italian GP red flag sparks huge penalty scare
Italian Grand Prix

F1 Results Today: Lewis Hamilton leads Ferrari revival as Italian GP red flag sparks huge penalty scare

  • 52 minutes ago
Daniel Ricciardo signs new deal with Ford Racing
Daniel Ricciardo

Daniel Ricciardo signs new deal with Ford Racing

  • 1 hour ago
F1 issue official statement as huge Monaco GP decision made
Latest F1 News

F1 issue official statement as huge Monaco GP decision made

  • 2 hours ago
Martin Brundle confirmed for NEW role at Italian GP
Italian Grand Prix

Martin Brundle confirmed for NEW role at Italian GP

  • 2 hours ago
F1 2025 Italian Grand Prix weather forecast - Latest today from Monza as teams braced for chaotic conditions
Italian Grand Prix

F1 2025 Italian Grand Prix weather forecast - Latest today from Monza as teams braced for chaotic conditions

  • 2 hours ago
The FIA rule that puts EVERY F1 driver at risk of Italian GP penalty
Italian Grand Prix

The FIA rule that puts EVERY F1 driver at risk of Italian GP penalty

  • 3 hours ago
More news

Most read

FIA announce late demotion for F1 star at Dutch Grand Prix
150.000+ views

FIA announce late demotion for F1 star at Dutch Grand Prix

  • 31 august
 Mercedes cut ties with race-winning driver for 2026
100.000+ views

Mercedes cut ties with race-winning driver for 2026

  • 29 august
 Sky Sports find Martin Brundle replacement
75.000+ views

Sky Sports find Martin Brundle replacement

  • 19 august
 F1 Results Today: Lewis Hamilton fights back as champion SPLITS McLarens at Dutch Grand Prix
50.000+ views

F1 Results Today: Lewis Hamilton fights back as champion SPLITS McLarens at Dutch Grand Prix

  • 29 august
 Sky F1 pundit calls for Max Verstappen demotion after Dutch GP display
20.000+ views

Sky F1 pundit calls for Max Verstappen demotion after Dutch GP display

  • 30 august
 F1 Dutch Grand Prix 2025 results: Final classification with penalties applied
20.000+ views

F1 Dutch Grand Prix 2025 results: Final classification with penalties applied

  • 1 september

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x