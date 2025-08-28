F1 fans up in arms over ‘terrible’ FIA decision ahead of Dutch GP

F1 fans have pounced on a mistake involving the FIA on social media ahead of the Dutch Grand Prix.

If an investigation is launched by the stewards or a decision is made, the FIA publishes a document detailing their decision and the unofficial FIA F1 Documents Bot then shares it on X.

Ahead of the Dutch GP however, the account became rather over excited by F1’s return and published a decision document from the Hungarian GP that…well had no decision on it!

In what was an obvious mistake, a blank document was published in the FIA’s name with fans seeing the funny side in the replies over the accidental post.

“Terrible decision,” one user wrote.

“Nah I disagree with that decision,” another added, once again proving, even in jest, F1 fans can always find something to disagree on in a comments section.

A third user decided to poke fun at the less than impressive spectacle in Hungary, and wrote: “All I remember from that race TBH.”

According to the account - through retweeting another user - the document was initially published by the FIA but was then swiftly deleted. Whether the initial publication was down to error or a test of the system remains unclear.

Were there any penalties last time out at the Hungarian GP?

Verstappen and Hamilton duelled last time out at the Hungarian GP

Max Verstappen was placed under investigation by the stewards at the Hungarian GP for allegedly forcing Lewis Hamilton off the track, and was one of the main talking points after the race.

No further action was taken on the incident however, with Hamilton not even present in the stewards' room to advocate for himself over the tussle.

Both Verstappen and Hamilton endured a miserable race weekend at the Hungaroring, with the Dutchman’s title chances slipping into the abyss when he finished P9.

Hamilton similarly signed off for the summer break with his most difficult Ferrari outing to date, failing to score a single point and his career shrouded in doubt.

However, after a lengthy summer break both will return to Zandvoort refreshed with the memories of Budapest banished from their focus.

F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen in FIA summons as Hamilton 'complains' over issue

READ MORE: Cadillac confirm driver lineup as axed F1 stars return

READ MORE: McLaren to change team name in eye-watering ‘$100m’ deal

Related