Kelly Piquet shares loved-up snaps with Max Verstappen
Kelly Piquet has shared a dreamy insight into her summer break with partner Max Verstappen and the rest of their family.
The Verstappen-Piquet clan have taken to the azure ocean this August on their superyacht, Unleash the Lion, sharing snippets of their sun-soaked family holiday during F1’s summer break.
Friends and family have posted glimpses of the luxury holiday throughout the break, from Verstappen’s ‘illegal’ golf buggy overtake to a gorgeous family picture of Verstappen and Piquet alongside their extended family.
In her latest Instagram post, Piquet posted a series of highlights in a carousel, including a series of loved-up snaps depicting herself and Verstappen as they relaxed during the golden hour of the sun.
Alongside pictures of the couple, were more of daughters Lily and Penelope, with their sausage dog Nino even enjoying a stint on the superyacht.
Unfortunately however, there was so no signs of the cats in life-jackets aboard the good ship Lion.
Inside the Verstappen-Piquet summer break
Verstappen was also one of the many F1 stars to be spotted bobbing about the waves of the Mediterranean on an eFoil board in 2025 – basically a surfboard that allows the rider to fly above the water’s surface.
The four-time world champion even treated fans to a rare Instagram post himself during the summer break, where he shared three pictures and a video in a carousel, including an adorable snap cuddling his daughter Lily.
Alongside the picture with his daughter, Piquet and Verstappen were captured swimming in the ocean and riding a jet-ski with the Brazilian’s daughter Penelope.
Verstappen will return to the racetrack next week at Zandvoort, where the Orange Army will attend in full force to help revive the champion's season at the Dutch Grand Prix.
