Crazy race crash results in synchronised double flip

Two racing drivers were involved in a crazy crash at the weekend which resulted in a synchronised double flip from both vehicles.

Across the weekend, action from the High Limit Racing series – a sprint car series founded by NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson – got underway at Silver Dollar Speedway, with a huge crash on the final lap of the B-Main race.

As Shane Hopkins attempted an overtake down the inside, the No. 21X car skidded on the dirt track into the side of Dustin Freitas’ No. 9F car, sending them both into a synchronised double flip where they crashed out of the race.

Both drivers reported they were okay and unharmed from the incident, but the crash will be a huge blow for the preparations of the two drivers who will compete again on Saturday.

What is High Limit Racing?

The High Limit Racing series is an American touring sprint car racing category, which hosts 60 events across 20 states across the United States.

High Limit Racing was founded in 2022 by Larson and five-time World of Outlaws sprint car series champion Brad Sweet.

Larson was the first series champion in 2023, where he won five of the 12 races scheduled in the season, and founder Sweet currently leads the drivers’ standings in 2025.

Each weekend is composed of the main A-Feature race, which is proceeded by a B Feature race, with several heats and qualifying sessions, with some weekends hosting a dash and even a C feature race.

