Helmut Marko believes that Max Verstappen’s future at Red Bull is not 100 per cent certain as the F1 chief discussed the likelihood of a switch to Mercedes.

Verstappen silenced all speculation when he confirmed he would remain at Red Bull for 2026, after news broke that his camp were in talks with Mercedes.

While Marko is confident that Verstappen will remain part of Red Bull, the team chief did not rule out a U-turn for the champion next season.

“From his statements it was clear that he wanted to stay, and it makes sense, even if the exit clause had become actionable," he said to F1-Insider podcast.

"No one knows what the situation will look like in 2026. On the engine side, Mercedes declare themselves the class leader, but there is no proof.

"On the chassis side, you don’t know whether someone will hit the jackpot. So there is a lot of uncertainty and, purely from his perspective, it makes much more sense to stay, look at all of this, and if perhaps we are not competitive next year, then reconsider his decision.”

The door is still ajar for a Red Bull exit

Will Verstappen see out his F1 career with Red Bull?

From 2026, Red Bull will produce their own power units as they enter a brand new partnership with Ford, leaving a major question mark over how competitive the team will be next year.

Verstappen has expressed little doubt over 2026, and is instead focused on nailing the new regulations from the start with Red Bull.

At some point, Red Bull’s attention will have to switch from salvaging Verstappen’s 2025 campaign and place increased emphasis on next year, with rivals such as Aston Martin and Williams already making 2026 their focus.

“Max is a very important part of our team,” Marko added.

“He has achieved his successes with Red Bull Racing; in his Formula 1 career he has only ever driven Red Bull cars, and beyond his driving potential he is simply a very important family member for us.”

