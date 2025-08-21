Carlos Sainz stages 'rescue' in summer break incident

F1 star Carlos Sainz has carried out an unusual 'rescue' while on his summer break.

The Spaniard has been enjoying some time away from the track with friends and family over the past fortnight as he recharges the batteries ahead of the final 10 races of the year.

And while soaking up the sunshine on a luxurious yacht, Sainz was called into action to retrieve a ladder which fell over the side.

The Williams man dived into the water, swimming 11 metres to the ocean floor before bringing the item back to the surface.

"Nice rescue," said a friend in an Instagram clip posted on Sainz's official page.

It has been a frustrating start for Carlos Sainz at Williams

Williams on the right track

Sainz has only a few more days of his break remaining, with the Dutch Grand Prix fast approaching next weekend.

It has been a largely frustrating start to life for the 30-year-old at Williams following his move from Ferrari at the start of the year.

Despite impressing in pre-season testing, he has struggled to find any sort of consistency, scoring points in exactly 50 per cent of race weekends so far.

He has made no secret of his dissatisfaction regarding how things have gone thus far, and that has been compounded by the fact that team-mate Alex Albon has been a regular feature in the top 10.

Nevertheless, it has been a season of progress for the team as a whole, who are favourites to finish in the top half of the constructors' standings for the first time since 2017.

