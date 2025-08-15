Red Bull insider claims controversial Max Verstappen talent 'an art form'
Red Bull insider claims controversial Max Verstappen talent 'an art form'
A key member of Red Bull's F1 team has praised one of Max Verstappen's more controversial skillsets.
Stephen Knowles, Red Bull racing director and the team's head of sporting regulations, has opened up on the four-time world champion's in-depth knowledge of exactly how far to push the limit of the sport's rules.
Knowles admitted the Dutchman exploiting the rules as best he can is not universally popular, but as the team's regulations chief he considers it an 'area of performance' just like anything else drivers and teams work on.
Verstappen has admitted 'playing with' the rules in the past, especially at last year's United States Grand Prix, where title rival Lando Norris was given a five second penalty for overtaking him off the track – having been forced that wide by his rival deliberately.
The reigning drivers' title holder is no stranger to the stewards office, with Knowles often the one that accompanies him to give his defence when summoned to by the FIA as a representative of Red Bull.
Verstappen's 'exploitation' of rules part of F1 landscape
Speaking on The Inside Track podcast this week, Knowles explained: "He's got a really, really good understanding of the sporting regs and the driving guidelines.
"And I know that's also been covered a lot in that he's kind of made an art form of learning exactly what you can and cannot do, what you should and should not do and really kind of exploiting that.
"And it sometimes maybe splits opinion, but I think that's an area of performance like anything else.
"I think that the rules that we go racing are part of the sporting landscape and making the most out of that is a big part, big area of performance in the same way raw pace is.
“He takes a lot on board, we have very honest chats, he’s not the kind of person that you need to skirt around an issue with, you can be very direct, which I really appreciate."
