Max Verstappen makes INCREDIBLE start after McLaren horror show at Belgian Grand Prix
F1 champion Max Verstappen claimed the lead of the sprint race of the Belgian Grand Prix on the opening lap, with an incredible overtake on Oscar Piastri at Les Combes.
The first lap-move was crucial for Verstappen's championship chances, entering the Belgian GP weekend 69 points behind Piastri in the standings.
Lando Norris also lost a place to Charles Leclerc on the long run down the Kemmel straight, as all 19 drivers managed to finish the first lap cleanly.
However, the British driver regained third place from the Ferrari by lap four, as Verstappen and Piastri continued to build a lead at the front.
Verstappen sets F1 title race alight
In an attempt to hunt down the four-time world champion, Piastri dunked his tyres slightly into the gravel as the turbulent air allowed Norris to catch up to the leading pack.
Meanwhile at the back of the grid, Lewis Hamilton and Kimi Antonelli were unable to make much progress, where they languished in P17 and 18 respectively.
By lap seven of the sprint, Hamilton was already complaining about the degradation of his rear tyres with Ferrari's rear suspension upgrade failing to help in this department for Spa.
The seven-time world champion will have the chance to right the wrongs of the sprint race this afternoon, as the grid prepares for qualifying for Sunday's race.
