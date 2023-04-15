F1 reveal MAJOR update on Silverstone filming for Hamilton movie

Graham Shaw

Saturday 15 April 2023 22:57

The much-hyped new F1 movie involving Brad Pitt and Lewis Hamilton will include filming at Silverstone during British Grand Prix weekend.

The huge race weekend between July 7 and July 9 now has another fascinating wrinkle with the news that movie crews will be on hand to capture footage for the upcoming production.

Pitt and Hamilton are key members of the ambitious project, while the move will be directed by Joseph Kosinski - recently in charge of Top Gun: Maverick.

Domenicali on F1 film plan

F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali referenced the movie during a call with investors this week, admitting that filming could become "invasive".

He explained: "We're going to start the shooting in Silverstone very soon, and you will see it will be the first movie when basically, they will be within the racing event.

"It will be quite invasive in terms of production, it's something that we need to control in a way, but it will be another way of showing that F1 never stops."

Liberty Media CEO Greg Maffei meanwhile is hugely excited about the project, gushing: "You’ve got to keep it fresh, change the game. Its audience is not that big. This movie, kind of like Vegas, is going to be a whole other level.

"We've already seen some of what they're going to do, and how they're going to skin these cars. They took the technology from Top Gun, and it's going to be amazing."

