Driver health update issued after horror multi-car pile-up

Sprint Car driver Tyler Courtney is expected to make a full recovery following a nasty crash at the Kubota High Limit Racing Joker's Jackpot at Eldora Speedway earlier this week.

The 31-year-old was involved in an opening lap accident on Thursday in the High Limit event after Buddy Kofoid lost control of his car heading into turn one, sweeping up Courtney, Hunter Schuerenberg, Brad Sweet, Brady Bacon and Bill Balog in the process.

The No. 7BC Sprint Car flipped and violently hurled into the catchfence, leaving debris scattered across the track causing the event to be red-flagged.

As those involved headed for the medical tent for assessment, fans nervously waited for news, but updates have now been provided to confirm the racing stars are ok via social media.

The High Limit race series is run by Kyle Larson, one of the favourites to claim the NASCAR Cup Series championship this year, and Courtney currently sits second in the standings.

Courtney's fiancee issues positive health statement after High Limit wreck

Following his accident, Courtney's fiancee Aysia issued an update over his recovery, in a statement posted on 'X' which read: "Tyler is out of surgery and is in post-op recovery. Doctors are pleased with the results and expect a full recovery over the next few months.

"Please keep the positive thoughts coming, as we still do have a long journey ahead of us. Tyler of course is ready to get back on the track! Thank you all for your support. We appreciate it very much!"

The following day, the High Limit series experienced further distress when another serious accident took place involving Aaron Reutzel.

The series took to socials to provide peace of mind for fans of the series after Reutzel's crash, sharing the message from RidgeSonsRacing.

It read: "We want to extend our heartfelt thanks to everyone who reached out with their concern, calls, and texts following Aaron’s accident at Eldora Speedway last night. Your support has meant the world to us during this challenging time.

"Our primary focus has been on ensuring that Aaron and his family are okay. We are relieved to report that Aaron has been discharged from the hospital, though he did sustain a fractured right foot. He will be seeing a specialist in the coming days to determine the next steps for his recovery.

"We kindly ask that you continue to keep Aaron, his family, and the entire RSR team in your thoughts and prayers. We will provide further updates as they become available.

"Thank you once again for your unwavering support and please be patient while we make decisions."

Our guys. 👊🏼👊🏼



We’re so thankful that @TyCourtney7BC and Aaron Reutzel are on the road to recovery.



It’ll take some time, but these two warriors are going to come back stronger.



We hope you’ll continue to join us in sending thoughts and prayers to them, their families & teams. pic.twitter.com/YJOdlZO2q9 — High Limit Racing (@HighLimitRacing) July 19, 2025

F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen heading for Red Bull exit as champion confirms 2026 decision

READ MORE: F1 drivers height: How tall are Hamilton, Verstappen and Tsunoda

READ MORE: F1 drivers age: How old are Lewis Hamilton, Verstappen, Norris and co?

Related