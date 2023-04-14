Domenicali confirms F1 Africa plans and puts historic tracks on BLAST

Harry Smith

Stefano Domenicali has reiterated Formula 1's plans to hold a Grand Prix on the African continent in the coming years but warned that historic Grands Prix could lose their place on the calendar.

Intense rumours have circulated recently about a return to Kyalami in South Africa, with Domenicali keen to ensure that F1 lives up to its billing as a world championship.

Reintroducing the South African Grand Prix to the calendar will be a popular move from Domenicali, but fans are also extremely concerned about the futures of some of the most prestigious circuits in F1.

Spa-Francorchamps was only given a one-year renewal last year, meaning it is the most likely Grand Prix to be replaced in 2024, while Monaco and one of Italy's two races are also believed to be under threat.

Domenicali has now offered these venues an ultimatum – evolve, or get off the calendar.

Africa on the cards

Domenicali addressed the future of the F1 calendar on a Liberty Media investor call, stating: “It’s no secret we are still seeing if there’s a chance to go to Africa. It’s the only continent missing."

Formula 1's CEO also had a warning for some of the most historic Grands Prix on the calendar.

“To be arrogant and believe that you have a granted future because you had a race since 100 years [ago], to be very honest is not enough.

“I think in this moment everyone is understanding that, and we are not playing any games, we are very transparent with them.

"We are saying if they want to be in the calendar they need to be doing the things we believe is right for them and also for us as F1."

