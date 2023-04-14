Lauren Sneath

The Miami F1 Grand Prix circuit was under water this week as heavy flooding hit the area less than a month before the 2023 race hits town.

Fort Lauderdale declared a state of emergency after historic rainfall led to severe flooding, with cars submerged and homes evacuated.

Massive rainfall in Florida

The area saw two feet of rainfall on Wednesday. Since then, the water has risen to chest height, the nearby airport was shut down, schools have been closed and boat rescues have been conducted for stranded residents, according to the Miami Herald.

The Miami Grand Prix is scheduled to take place for the second time this year from May 5-7.

One Reddit user posted a photograph of the track, with the caption: “My friend is part of the crew getting the Miami track ready for this year’s race. It’s all flooded today.”

F1 fans on Twitter have noted that Sebastian Vettel had previously argued that Miami would be "under water" soon and that action needed to be taken.

The four-time world champion is an advocate for action to be taken to combat climate change, and attended the opening party for last year’s race in an eye-catching T-shirt emblazoned with the phrase: “Miami 2060. 1st Grand Prix under water. Act now or swim later.”

One fan shared a photo of the former driver wearing the T-shirt, with the caption: “Seb was right all along.”

Seb was right all along pic.twitter.com/9qQFYSzaUc — cowboy kmag (kmag pole enjoyer) (@kmag_supremacy) April 13, 2023

