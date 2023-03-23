Harry Smith

The second running of the Miami Grand Prix will take place in May 2023 with the event representing the first of three American races on this year’s Formula 1 calendar.

Last year’s inaugural race was a resounding success with a showstopping opening ceremony and stars travelling from across the United States to attend the race. Including the likes of Tom Brady and David Beckham.

2023’s edition looks set to be just as exciting, although the battle for the top step of the podium might not be quite as intense as 2022’s battle between Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc.

The Dutchman would eventually emerge victorious in his battle with the Prancing Horse, crossing the line with a 3.7-second advantage to take the first-ever Miami Grand Prix victory.

This year’s battle at the front of the field will likely be an inter-team battle with Red Bull team-mates Verstappen and Sergio Perez already locked into an intense championship fight.

What are the dates for the F1 race in Miami in 2023?

The wait for the 2023 Miami Grand Prix is not a long one with the race weekend currently scheduled to take place from Friday, May 5 through Sunday, May 7.

Friday’s action provides two practice sessions with FP1 set to get under way at 2.30pm (local time) and FP2 pencilled in for 6pm.

FP3 will be an earlier start on the Saturday with the final practice session of the weekend scheduled for 12.30pm., while qualifying will take place at 4pm on Saturday, May 6.

The 2023 Miami Grand Prix will get under way on Sunday afternoon - May 7 - with the lights set to go out at 3.30pm local time.

Miami runs on Eastern Standard Time, five hours behind the UK, so the race will start at 8.30pm on Sunday May 7. That is 9.30pm in Central Europe.

F1 Miami GP tickets: Prices, sale dates and how to buy

Pre-sale tickets sold out within 40 minutes ahead of the 2022 Miami Grand Prix, so the demand for 2023 was always going to be off the charts.

Estimations from Applied Analysis dictated that the first-ever running of the Miami Grand Prix brought in over $350 million for the local economy and that figure could rise this time around.

Tickets for this year’s Grand Prix weekend went on sale in February with many ticket categories now classified as sold out.

As always, the most reliable way to purchase tickets to the Miami Grand Prix is via the F1 Tickets.

Formula 1 suggests a seat near Turns 1, 11 and 17 as the best places to watch the action, given these are where the most passes occurred during the 2022 Miami Grand Prix.

Unfortunately for fans hoping to secure their place at the Grand Prix weekend on a budget, this won’t be possible with no general admission tickets still available.

There are general admission tickets remaining in the Turn 1 East Grandstand and the Turn 18 Grandstand, although weekend tickets in these two areas will set you back €1628.52 and €1540.49 respectively.

F1 Tickets also has listings for two hospitality packages that are still available, although both of these packages will set you back in excess of €5000.

The Boathouse, situated in the ‘faux marina’ at Turns 6-8, is currently offering ticket packages starting at €5379.48, while fans can book their place at the Turn 18 MIA Hospitality Village & Club for €6357.57.

F1 Miami GP track and layout

The Miami International Autodrome was constructed in 2021, a year ahead of the first ever Miami Grand Prix.

The 19-corner, 3.36-mile temporary circuit is notable for its prestigious location with a lap of the track taking you through Miami Gardens and past the Hard Rock Stadium, home of the Miami Dolphins NFL franchise.

Almost as notable is the circuit’s ‘fake marina’, which garnered plenty of attention when it was constructed in the build-up to the 2022 Miami Grand Prix.

Drivers will reach average speeds of around 135mph during their 57 laps on race day, with the current lap record held by Verstappen after he punched in a 1:31.361 in 2022.

General driver sentiment towards the track was positive with drivers praising the variety that the circuit's design offers up, from the unusual Turn 13-16 corner complex to the extremely long DRS straights.

