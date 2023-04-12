Joe Ellis

Wednesday 12 April 2023 16:10

Lawrence Stroll has already begun to question when Aston Martin are going to win races in Formula 1, team principal Mike Krack has revealed.

The billionaire owner of the company, and ergo race team, has high expectations and ambitions and is not going to settle for second despite his team's impressive start to 2023.

Fernando Alonso has already secured three successive podiums to kick off the new season after joining the team from Alpine.

Lance Stroll, Lawrence's son, has achieved two solid points finishes after missing pre-season testing due to injury.

Mike Krack has guided the team from near the bottom to near the top of the F1 hierarchy

Impatient boss

Krack is working wonders for Aston Martin at the moment but Stroll Sr is keen to see the team moving forward once more.

"It’s quite easy – Lawrence’s mission statement is very clear," said Krack.

"He has not been having any delay in telling us ‘when are we going to win the next one!’

"Obviously he is happy we made the step but this is not enough for his ambitions.

"The good thing with Lawrence is you know where you’re standing. He wants more and we will have to deliver more."

