Chris Deeley

Tuesday 11 April 2023 07:00

David Coulthard has opened up on what makes Christian Horner such a successful team principal, having worked with the Red Bull boss in his time racing for the team.

The Scot also insisted that he wasn't fazed by Horner coming in to run the team despite him being younger, with the pair having known each other from their time in other categories of racing.

Coulthard stepped back from his race seat just as the team began to get competitive – going from seventh in the constructors' championship to second in his sole season as their reserve driver, and stepping back entirely just in time for a run of four consecutive constructors' titles with Sebastian Vettel and Mark Webber at the wheel.

"The reality is Christian's a racer," Coulthard told the Inside Line podcast. "We came up through the British karting system, so I was aware of him, I knew of him, I'd watched him progress into cars behind my journey, and I knew of his Arden Formula 3000 team which was winning championships.

"To then see that Christian parachuted in as the new team principal was not at all concerning, because you need someone who understands the dynamic of racing...I had no doubt that Christian had the managerial skills to operate the team. But that's just part of the story. What was lacking at that time was the technical skills to develop and build a really strong car."

Horner's best skill?

Horner has been with Red Bull for nearly two decades now, winning five constructors' championships and playing his part in six drivers' titles, and Coulthard was quick to pick out the thing that sets him apart.

"His human skills," he said. "Christian is a nice man, you know exactly where you stand with him. You know what he expects, and you know when he expects it.

"He's also got a sense of humour and compassion that means when we're not working all the time, there is a time to relax, reflect, and celebrate. Some people are just on all the time. But it's [that, which] a lot of the time you don't see, that are some of the strongest human skills that people like Christian have."

